Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $66.54

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 253,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

