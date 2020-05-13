Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $59.50

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $73,198.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,417.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 14,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $592,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,436.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after acquiring an additional 265,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $41.74. 460,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

