Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,159 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Bruker worth $43,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $77,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 459,986 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $7,879,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Bruker by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 275,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 156,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

