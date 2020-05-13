BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 17,975,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

