BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.72. The stock had a trading volume of 297,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

