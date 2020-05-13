BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $160.39. The company had a trading volume of 213,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average is $149.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

