BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.32 on Tuesday, hitting $365.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.67. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

