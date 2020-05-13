Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,807. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFST. BidaskClub lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

