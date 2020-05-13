Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,606 shares during the period. Cabot accounts for about 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.97% of Cabot worth $73,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after buying an additional 534,213 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after buying an additional 193,103 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 978,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after buying an additional 120,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

