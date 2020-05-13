Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Declares Dividend of $0.08 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CMCL traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,057 ($13.90). 1,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 849.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 720.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 996 ($13.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

