Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Shares of CMCL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,049. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Caledonia Mining in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.