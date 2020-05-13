Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Velocys (LON:VLS)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock.

Velocys stock traded down GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3.21 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 12,478,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Velocys has a one year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 6.78 ($0.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Velocys

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

