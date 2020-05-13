Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Ciena comprises approximately 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $94,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $86,193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,578,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,338. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $72,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $1,432,795. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

