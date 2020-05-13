Canton Hathaway LLC Has $862,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,249. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.