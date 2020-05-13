Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 625 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $129.60. 5,358,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $136.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

