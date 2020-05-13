Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in CVS Health by 23.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 146,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 159,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.15. 10,927,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.