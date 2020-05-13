Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 27,225 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,225 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

EEM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 54,971,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,449,227. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

