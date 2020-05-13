Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.27. 6,998,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

