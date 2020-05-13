Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 96,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Caterpillar by 180.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 51,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 27.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

