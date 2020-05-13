CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

CEVA stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,675. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $739.93 million, a PE ratio of 213.21 and a beta of 1.37.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CEVA by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in CEVA by 587.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

