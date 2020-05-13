CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

CF opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

