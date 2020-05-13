Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Insider David Ellen Sells 15,970 Shares

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,890. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.29 and a 200-day moving average of $483.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $684,423,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.