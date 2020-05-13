Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $536.75.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.30. 1,078,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.02. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,050 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,303. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

