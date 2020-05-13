Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 154,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

