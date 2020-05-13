Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 35,233,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

