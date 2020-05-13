Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.884-12.287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.07 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.05.

CSCO traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. 36,170,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

