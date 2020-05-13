Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.82. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 9,661,172 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $25,969,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

