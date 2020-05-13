Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells $1,653,806.57 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $206.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.