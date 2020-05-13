CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Stock Position Lowered by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,283 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.57% of CNO Financial Group worth $81,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after buying an additional 1,724,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,174,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $225,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.31.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

