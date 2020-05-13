Codemasters Group (CDM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Codemasters Group (LON: CDM):

5/11/2020 – Codemasters Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/11/2020 – Codemasters Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/11/2020 – Codemasters Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/30/2020 – Codemasters Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/16/2020 – Codemasters Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/16/2020 – Codemasters Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/7/2020 – Codemasters Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/7/2020 – Codemasters Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/7/2020 – Codemasters Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/23/2020 – Codemasters Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of CDM stock traded up GBX 6.69 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 311.69 ($4.10). The company had a trading volume of 391,166 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.67 million and a P/E ratio of 20.24. Codemasters Group Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.70.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

