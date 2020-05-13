Cognex Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.