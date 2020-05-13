Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE:FIX opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $319,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,019.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

