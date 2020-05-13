Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 525 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 10,769,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

