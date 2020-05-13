Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.10. 8,711,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.