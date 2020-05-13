Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.53 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.94. 3,900,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

