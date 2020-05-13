Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 4,850 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,465,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514,465. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

