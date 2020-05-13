Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 120 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Amgen by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $5.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,759. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.51. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

