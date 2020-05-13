Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 300 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 319.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 3,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 127.3% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 9,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

BA traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.22. 22,298,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.81. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.