CONMED (CNMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CONMED (NASDAQ: CNMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2020 – CONMED was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CONMED exited the first quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. CONMED's core unit — General Surgery — continues to drive the top line. Expansion in margins is a positive. However, the company operates in a highly competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business. The company also witnessed a decline in international sales in the quarter. CONMED underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. On the bright side, the company generated around $6.2 million of sales from the Buffalo Filter buyout between Jan 1 and Feb 11. Management is also confident of its broad product portfolio. The company remains focused toward launching new products.”

4/30/2020 – CONMED had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – CONMED had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

4/30/2020 – CONMED had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/30/2020 – CONMED had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – CONMED had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – CONMED had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – CONMED was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

CNMD stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. 38,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

