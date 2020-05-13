Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 256.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,546,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock worth $10,741,791. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

STZ traded down $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.32. 1,669,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -878.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average of $176.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

