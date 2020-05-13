Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,474 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. 4,698,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

