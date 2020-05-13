Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 57,975 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,975 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. 5,155,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,427. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

