Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.42. 299,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Cooper Companies by 36.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,071,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Cooper Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

