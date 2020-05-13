Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.82.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.42. 299,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Cooper Companies by 36.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,071,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Cooper Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
