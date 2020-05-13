Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 59.5% per year over the last three years. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -40.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

NYSE:CORR opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.63 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CORR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.