Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 1,030,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,615. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris purchased 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $248,157.00.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

