Corteva Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Corteva has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

NYSE CTVA opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion and a PE ratio of -20.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

