Cortland Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS CLDB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. Cortland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

