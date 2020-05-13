Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of COST traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.14. 2,945,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,807. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

