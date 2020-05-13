CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.Com had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.50%.
OTCMKTS:CRMZ remained flat at $$1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
CreditRiskMonitor.Com Company Profile
