CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.Com had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.50%.

OTCMKTS:CRMZ remained flat at $$1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

CreditRiskMonitor.Com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings.

