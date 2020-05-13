Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million.

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $319.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCAP. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

